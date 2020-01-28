Five Key Persons To Help FM Sitharaman in Preparing Union Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a keen interest in the preparation of the government’s upcoming budget to help the growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman separately held meetings with dozens of economists, industry leaders and farmers’ groups, among others, to hear vies on measures needed to solve the growth slowdown puzzle.

Five key people in the government are working behind the scenes to draw up the income-and-spending plan as Sitharaman prepares to deliver her budget speech on February 1.

The five key people are Rajiv Kumar (Finance Secretary), Atanu Chakraborty (Economic Affairs Secretary), T.V. Somanathan (Expenditure Secretary), Ajay Bhushan Pandey (Revenue Secretary) and Tuhin Kanta Pandey (Disinvestment Secretary).