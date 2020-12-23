Five More COVID Deaths Reported In Assam

Five coronavirus patients succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death tally in Assam to 1029.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Padma Kanta Dutta (65) of Sivasagar; Late Rina Bhuyan (47) of Jorhat; Late Hem Baruah (85) of Biswanath; Late Lalit Kalita (78) of Nalbari and Late Shakti Pada Biswas (60) of Kamrup Metro.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, posted by heath minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the death rate now stood at 0.47 per cent.