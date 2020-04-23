Five ULFA (I) Cadres Nabbed at Charaideo

Based on general information about the movement of ULFA (I) Cadres in Assam-Arunachal-Nagaland Border areas, counter-insurgency operations were intensified in Charaideo District. Based on the input, a joint operation was launched by Charaideo district police and Army and apprehended five ULFA (I) cadres and seized huge numbers of arms and ammunition.

The five cadres identified as SS Sgt Maj Apurba Gogoi @ Arohan Asom, SS Sgt Maj Simanta Gogoi @ Maina, SS Sgt Maj Biraj Asom @ Yogen Gogoi, SS Pvt Lakshyajit Gogoi @ Dhrubo Asom, and SS Pvt Sidhartha Gogoi @ Chinmoy Asom have been apprehended from the house of one Bhuvan Gogoi of Tairai village in Satianaguri under Sapekhati police station.

According to reports, Apurba Gogoi and Simanta Gogoi are the most wanted cadres of ULFA (I) and Simanta is a known IED expert. Both of them have been wanted in a series of Cases in Sivasagar / Charaideo Districts since 2012. Other than numerous kidnapping, murders and extortion cases, they were involved in sensational cases of firing upon Kanubari Tea Factory, firing upon Sapekhati Petrol Pump, Kidnapping of Timon Habi Tea Estate manager and the latest being the Republic Day bomb blast in Teok Ghat area under Sonari PS.

Police also recovered the following ammunitions from the cadres:

1. MQ 81 Assault Rifles: 3 Nos.

2. Magazines of MQ 81: 8 Nos.

3. MQ 81 Ammunition: 323 Nos.

4. 7.65 mm Pistol (Russian Made) with magazine: 1 No.

5. 0.22 mm (Factory Made) with magazine: 1 No.

6. 0.22 Ammunition: 2 Nos.

7. 7.65mm Ammunition: 2 Nos.

8. Gelatine like Explosive material – 2Kg (Approx)

9. Cordex – 3 Mtrs (7 Pieces)

10. Detonators – 16 Nos.

11. Misc – ULFA (I) uniforms n many other daily use items, medicines including Pouches etc.

All the nabbed insurgents have been sanitized and are being put to medical scanning and COVID Tests too.