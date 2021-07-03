Flash Flood or Hill Destruction: Which is Scarier For Kaziranga?

Upasana Gohain

Assam every year faces the annual flash flood in different parts of the state and this year too, the flood has hit various parts of which Kaziranga is one.

In the name of flood, the Brahmaputra every year takes a portion of land shrinking it every year. But interestingly, this annual flood also gives a lot to the National Park which taking away from it.

During the flood, Kaziranga mostly loses hog deer, swamp deer, wild boar and a few other animals that fail to reach higher ground in time.

According to the Central Water Commission data, the Annual Flood costs Assam an average of Rs. 128 crore. However, this flood that is threatening to the farmland areas in the state is actually essential for the ecosystem of Kaziranga.

Because of the overflowing of the mighty Brahmaputra every year, the vast grasslands and wetlands are revitalized.

Meanwhile, the director of Kaziranga National Park IFS P. Shivakumar said that currently the water of Brahmaputra has not affected the Park that it did last year around this time. But it’s been raining continuously and if this is the scene for few more days than definitely the water will get inside the park. However, the forest officials are taking the precautions as much as possible so that the nearby locals are not harmed by the animals during flood.

According to statements made by former Kaziranga Director Akashdeep Baruah last year, Kaziranga’s plant and animal life are intrinsically linked to the floods that help recharge its wetlands and deposit mineral-rich alluvial soil to facilitate growth of grass and shrubs that are the main source of fodder for herbivores. Besides, the floodwaters, while receding, flush out aquatic weeds and unwanted plants from 92 permanent and about 250 seasonal wetlands besides Difolu, a stream almost bisecting the portion of the park on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra. The wetlands together account for 5.6% of Kaziranga’s total area.

Every four years, the Kaziranga National Park experiences a relatively insufficient rainfall.

According to the Park officials, the floods that hit the park in 2016 were said to be the worst in a decade but 2017 was worse with more than 85% of Kaziranga inundated, with numbers of wildlife misplaced.

However, the real threat amid the annual flash floods in Assam is the destruction of the hills and deforestation.

When there is no such devastation from flood in Assam, Kaziranga animals move to higher grounds which are not affected by the annual flash flood. But when Kaziranga is under 70-80% of water, the animals flee to the south side towards the hills of Karbi Anglong.

The stone quarrying in the Karbi Hills might affect the movement of these poor Kaziranga animals which they consider to be a safe place when flood hits massively.

