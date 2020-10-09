Flipkart Says Nagaland Outside India, Apologizes

In a bizarre goof-up, Flipkart – the popular e-commerce company – pushed the state of Nagaland beyond the territorial limits of India.

As reported by Dimapur Today, while replying to a complaint posted by a Flipkart user on why the latter didn’t deliver products in Nagaland, it wrote that the company was not authorized to make deliveries outside India.

The company wrote, “Sorry to hear that. We appreciate your interest in shopping with us. However, sellers do not provide our services outside India.”

However, after its reply went viral on social media and attracted a lot of trolls and brickbat, it quickly gave a clarification apologizing for its blooper.

In its clarification, it said, “We are extremely sorry for the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland….”