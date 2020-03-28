For Assam crowd is a bigger enemy than COVID

For Assam, crowd management has become a bigger issue at hand than the COVID as the government is struggling hard to handle the resurgent crowd which left to the incidental death of one policemen and police firing besides random police beating all over the place.

Assam earned the notoriety of earning the first COVID-19 related casualty not through the dreaded disease but incidental death of an Assam Police Jawan when he was controlling a crowd at an ATM in Sonoboria under Lakhimpur assembly constituency in Cachar.

But throughout the urban points, it remained a cat and mouse game between marketers as the people of Assam made a mockery of social distancing and took upon itself to buy vegetables as a greater mission of life than helping the government to fight corona.

“This is stunning and I am ashamed” announced Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who closed down all the vegetable and fish markets. But before the Supply department could streamline the distribution operation, the people of Guwahati today literally jumped on the vegetable trucks that were brought out by the governments.

In places like Silpukhuri, Ganeshguri, and Noonmati, hundreds of people queued up for vegetables.

In places like Jorhat, Tinsukia, Nagaon, and Tezpur there were pitched battles with the police as the unruly crowd turned it into a fun game even as the majority of the state remained under lockout.

In places like Dhubri and Bongaigaon, the crowd literally attacked police with stones baffling the administration.