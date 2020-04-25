Foreign-made cigarettes seized in Manipur

Over 800 packets of foreign-made cigarettes of a particular brand made in Myanmar were seized by Thoubal district-based police commandos last night on two separate occasions, police said on Friday.

In the first instance, a team of police while patrolling at Heirok part-3 at around 7.20 pm, came across 35-year-old Tholung Regwar Lamkang and found 100 boxes of a particular brand of cigarettes in his possession.

Later, in the second incident, at around 9.30 pm, a team of police, upon receiving reliable information, rushed at a locality of Heirok part-3 Inganglok, and apprehended one woman Lisham Naobi. Police recovered 780 boxes of the foreign cigarettes made in the neighbouring country from the possession of the woman.

Police said the apprehended and seized items had been brought to the concerned police station of Heirok for further necessary formalities.

Earlier, in March, as a measure to combat to COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate of Health Services had notified against the import of any packaged food items made in China, Myanmar which do not comply with the Food Safety and Standard (Import) Regulations 2017.

-By Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba