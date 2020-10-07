Forest Guard Arrested For Alleged Rhino Horn Trading

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

Bokakhat Police on Tuesday arrested a forest guard for his alleged involvement in the illegal trading of rhino horns based in Chekni forest camp in Burapahar.

The accused forest guard was identified as one Shashi Doley, who is the brother of rhino hunter and fugitive AGP leader Ganesh Doley.

Based on a tip off, police detained two persons in connection to the illegal trading, after which they spilled the beans, naming the forest guard.

Police additionally seized rhino horns from the detainees which were reportedly given to them by Doley.

