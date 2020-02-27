Former AASU GS Sasadhar Kakaty Passes Away

Former General Secretary of All Assam Students Union (AASU) Sasadhar Kakaty passed away on Wednesday night at Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. Kakaty was 63 at the time of his death.

Kakaty was suffering from Diabetes for long and was under treatment at Barpeta medical college and hospital and breathed his last yesterday.

His mortal remains will be taken to Barpeta Press Club today to pay tribute to the departed soul. The last rites of Kakaty will be performed later in the day after paying tributes at Barpeta.

He was elected as the General Secretary of AASU in 1985.

