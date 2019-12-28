Former Assam BJP President Indramoni Bora Passes Away

Former Assam BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Indramoni Bora passed away in the wee hours on Saturday morning at his Uzan Bazaar residence in Guwahati. He was 82 at the time of his death.

While the leader had retired from active politics after his Rajya Sabha membership ended in June 2007, he continued to be closely associated with ground-level party workers.

Bora had played a key role in strengthening the roots of the party in the northeastern state between 1991 and 2007. He was elected as Assam BJP President in the year 2003.

He had also worked closely with late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences over the death of the leader.

Sonowal on Twitter wrote, “Saddened to learn about the death of former Assam BJP president and RS MP Indramoni Bora. His demise is a great loss for the BJP family. His role in strengthening the party under stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and Lal Krishna Advani Ji is invaluable. My heartfelt condolences.”

Bora’s last rites will be performed at Navagraha crematorium today with state honour.