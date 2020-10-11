Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Turns 86

Veteran Congress leader and 3-time former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, has turned 86-years old today.

Born into an ethnic Assamese Tai-Ahom family at Rangajan Tea Estate at Jorhat district, Gogoi stands as one of the strongest personalities of the Congress party in the state.

Apart from politics, the veteran leader is fond of books that are based on history and contemporary topics.

Gogoi started his career as ward member of Jorhat Municipality in 1969. In 1971, he was elected as Member of Parliament and served for six terms till 2001, first from Jorhat and later from Koliabor.

Gogoi became a political leader with national stature after he was elected Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1976 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Gogoi served as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) from 1986 to 1990. He was elected to a second term as President in 1996. Gogoi has since served four terms as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the legislature of Assam from 1986 to 2001.

He was elected Chief Minister of Assam in 2001 after he led the Indian National Congress to victory in the state elections. He held his position as the CM of Assam for 15 years.

Gogoi recently suffered from Covid-19 and is currently admitted to GMCH for treatment.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wished the veteran Congress leader on twitter and wished him good health.

“Warm birthday greetings to former Chief Minister Shri @tarun_gogoi da. I join the people of Assam in praying for your good health and long life. “