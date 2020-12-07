Top StoriesRegional

Former Assam Football Captain Passes Away At 92

By Pratidin Bureau
95

Former Professor and Head of Department of Urology of GMCH, Dr Sarat Chandra Dutta, passed away on Monday morning in Guwahati. He was 92. Along with the former, Dr Dutta was also the captain of the Assam football team for Santosh Trophy.

In addition to the above, Dr Dutta also served as the District Governor of Lions Club International 322-D, Melvin Jones Fellow of Lions Club International, President of Guwahati Mental Welfare Society, Member of the Pensioners’ Association, and President of India Club, Guwahati. 

He was also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Assam’s Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences.

Related News

First Phase Of BTC Elections Conclude With 70 % Voter…

Manipur’s Bala Devi, First Indian Woman Footballer To…

Section 144 Imposed In Cachar Along Indo-Bangla Border

Bokajan: 4 Family Members Killed In Road Accident, 2 Injured

He was survived by his two sons and a daughter. His wife, a renowned psychiatrist Dr Dipali Dutta, died in 2019.

You might also like
Top Stories

“India Doesn’t Give Real COVID-19 Numbers” – Trump

National

Asomiya Pratidin Exclusive Interview with PM Modi

National

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas being observed across the country

Regional

State-wide Protest of AJYCP Against Big Dam

Regional

University Recognition For Madhabdev College

World

Australian spinner Bruce Yardley passes away

Comments
Loading...