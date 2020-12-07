Former Assam Football Captain Passes Away At 92

Former Professor and Head of Department of Urology of GMCH, Dr Sarat Chandra Dutta, passed away on Monday morning in Guwahati. He was 92. Along with the former, Dr Dutta was also the captain of the Assam football team for Santosh Trophy.

In addition to the above, Dr Dutta also served as the District Governor of Lions Club International 322-D, Melvin Jones Fellow of Lions Club International, President of Guwahati Mental Welfare Society, Member of the Pensioners’ Association, and President of India Club, Guwahati.

He was also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Assam’s Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences.

He was survived by his two sons and a daughter. His wife, a renowned psychiatrist Dr Dipali Dutta, died in 2019.