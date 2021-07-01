Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi Dead, PM Modi, Shah Condoles

Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi passed away late Wednesday due to prolonged illness at a private hospital in Medanta hospital. He was just 49.

According to PTI, he died due to liver-related ailment.

Tripathi was a member of parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha Seat in 2014.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the sudden demise of the former MP.

“Shri Sharad Tripathi”s untimely demise has left me as well as many others saddened. He loved serving society and working for the downtrodden. He made unique efforts to popularise the ideals of Sant Kabir Das Ji. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah expressed grief and said his demise is a big loss to the party.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled Tripathi’s death.

“The news of untimely death of former Sant Kabir Nagar MP is saddening. May Lord Ram give strength to the family members to bear the pain,” Adityanath said in his condolence message.

Tripathi is survived by by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

