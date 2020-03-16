Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Central Government today.

As per the notification, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member.”

Ranjan Gogoi began his career in judicial service as a judge of Gauhati High Court in 2001 before being transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court in 2010. He was appointed Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court in 2011 before being elevated to the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

Moreover, Gogoi was appointed the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, and he retired on November 17, 2019.