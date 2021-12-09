Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Unveils His Autobiography ‘Justice for the Judge’ In Delhi

At the book launch event were present eminent personalities like former CJI S A Bobde, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and former minister of law and justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and many others.

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and current Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday unveiled his autobiography in New Delhi.

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Unveils His Autobiography

The autobiography titled ‘Justice for the Judge’, which was launched today in New Delhi, includes everything, from his judgment in India’s most talked about ‘Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir case’, the sexual harassment allegations on him, to him becoming a Rajya Sabha MP.

The former CJI, while unveiling the Rupa Publicaions’ book, spoke on various issues like NRC, and on former and present Assam chief ministers Tarun Gogoi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively.

In front of the media, former CJI Gogoi also exchanged views with journalist Rahul Kanwal. At the book launch event were present eminent personalities like former CJI S A Bobde, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and former minister of law and justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and many others.

When asked by Rahul Kanwal on his judgement on the Ayodhya case, Gogoi said that he had two options, either to flee or to fight. He said that he belonged to a warrior family and hence chose to stand and fight.

Speaking on the allegations of sexual harassment by a co-worker, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “An additional registrar of the internal committee was on the case. Justice Bobde himself could have prosecuted me and sentenced me to hang and get seven months additional charge of CJI duties. What more can I say about it”.

Speaking on his role as a Rajya Sabha MP, Gogoi elucidated, “I am still an unbiased MP. I can speak for or against the government”. Further speaking on the NRC, former CJI had to say that a senior administration official, who I cannot name, suggested taking the process slowly. No one really wanted NRC to be in place, he added.

Mr. Gogoi also spoke on former Assam CM, late Tarun Gogoi. He said that the former CM had asked his mother to attend a court hearing and asked her to speak in favour of the government in a case related to pension. “My mother only told me about it after the case was over”, he said.

Praising the current Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma who was also present at the event, Mr. Gogoi said that Indian politics needed more politicians like him.

