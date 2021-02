Former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Indian bowler recently retired from all formats of the game. He represented India in 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is.

Dinda was formally inducted into the party in presence of the Union Minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP vice president Arjun Singh at a public meeting in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary also joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.