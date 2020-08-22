Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, Wife Tests Covid +ve

Former Chief Minister of Jharkand and JMM President, Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren on Saturday have tested positive for coronavirus, said a party leader.

“I am myself in home quarantine. But, as per our information, Guruji (as Soren is popularly known) and his wife are doing fine. There is nothing to worry. If needed, they would be shifted to hospital,” said JMM’s general secretary-cum-spokesperson, Binod Pandey.

His son, Chief Minister Hemant Soren was earlier tested for the virus on August 4 after 19 of his staff members and security had tested positive. His report however came out negative.

Hemant Soren will be taking another coronavirus test on Monday after he came in contact with Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta.

Lok Sabha MP and ruling BJD leader from Bhadrak, Manjulata Mandal also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and is undergoing home quarantine.

Mandal took to twitter to announce the same and requested the people to get themselves tested who recently came in contact with her.