Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Tests COVID-19 +

BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the party’s Bihar assembly election campaign, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The former CM in a tweet this afternoon said, “God wants me to stop for a while and take a break!” Mr Fadnavis had been overseeing the poll campaign along with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who also tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

Fadnavis today urged all those who have recently come in contact with him to get tested for coronavirus, which has affected over 78 lakh people in India. He had been holding at least three poll-related meetings everyday.

“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors,” Fadnavis tweet read.

The government announced one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in March to check the spread of coronavirus.

“Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone! (sic)” another tweet read. He is also the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Last month, Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as the BJP in-charge for Bihar elections, the biggest polls to be held in the country since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi announced that he had contracted the highly infectious disease, days after he held joint campaign with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, 69, in Buxar and Bhojpur.