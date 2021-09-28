Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Be In Delhi For The Next 2 Days

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who will be in Delhi today (Tuesday). Amarinder would be flying to Delhi from Chandigarh at 3:30 pm.



Singh would be in the national capital for two days.



According to a source close to the former CM, “He will be visiting AICC chief Sonia Gandhi. It will be a courtesy call. He wants to thank her for giving him the opportunity to rule the state for two terms and important roles in the party.”



He added that Amarinder Singh would be vacating Kapurthala House, a government house allotted to Punjab CM in Delhi.



Incidentally, Amarinder is going to Delhi on the day when Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was till now with CPI, are joining Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi, stated a report.



With rumours of Amarinder Singh joining BJP swirling, the Congress has been keeping a keen watch on him. However, his camp did not confirm that any meeting with BJP leaders was on the agenda.



BJP leaders in Punjab also said they were not in the loop if any meeting was planned with their party leaders.



A BJP party leader said, “We know that Captain has been saying he had his options open. We also know that if he wants to join BJP then the party’s doors are open for him.”