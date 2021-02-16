Top StoriesRegional

Foundation Laid For Assam Skill Varsity In Mangaldai

By Pratidin Bureau
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the proposed Assam Skill University in Mangaldai.

The varsity will be built at an estimated cost of rupees one thousand crore.

The Chief Minister said: The university will also go a long way in creating skilled human resources in the state.

The foundation laying ceremony of the proposed Skill University was also graced by, State Minister of Industries and Commerce,  Skill Development, Unemployment, Transport Chandra Mohan Patowary, Lok Sabha MP from Mangaldai Dilip Saikia, Mangaldai Legislator Gurujyoti Das and Sipajhar Legislator Binanda Kumar Saikia among others.

The construction of the varsity will be completed by September 2026. It will accommodate around ten thousand students across twelve departments

