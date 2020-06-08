Free Akhil Gogoi: Protesters Sent For 14-day Home Quarantine

Protesters across Assam raised slogans against the centre and the ruling party demanding the immediate release of Akhil Gogoi who has been arrested in connection with the Anti-CAA protests.

In Azara, a group of protestors came out to protest against peasant leader Gogoi’s release. Following this, Police sent all the protestors for 14-day Home Quarantine. The protesters reportedly violated the norms of Social Distancing.

Akhil Gogoi has been jailed for 180 days and this indefinite detention proves there is an ongoing conspiracy against him, the protesters said.

NIA filed the charge sheet against activist Akhil Gogoi before the Special Judge in Guwahati on May 29 and charged him with sedition, anti-terror laws.