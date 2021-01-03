Top StoriesNational

Fresh SOP Issued For International Passengers

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
2

In view of the new mutant variant of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued SOPs for the precautions that need to be taken for international flights.

Sharing the SOPs, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter said,

“All health precautions will be taken. SOPs have been issued by @MoHFW_INDIA. Passengers will be tested both before boarding & upon arrival in India. Details are attached herewith. These are valid till 30 Jan 2021.”

Here is what the new SOP says:

