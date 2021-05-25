Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi Missing in Antigua

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi wanted by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate has gone missing in the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda. The most wanted by the CBI and ED in connection with Rs. 14000 crore PNB loan fraud and money laundering case fled in 2018 to the Caribbean island nation.

Mehul Choksi’s lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, while confirming the news to NDTV on Tuesday morning said that his client is missing and that his family was looking for him.

Mr Aggarwal also said Antiguan police had launched a manhunt to find Mehul Choksi.

A local media outlet – Antiguanewsroom – quoted Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney as saying his officers were “following up on the whereabouts of Indian businessman Mehul Choksi”.

According to sources as quoted by NDTV said it had not been officially informed that Choksi is missing. They said the agency only found out about it through media reports. The CBI is writing to the Antiguan embassy in India for confirmation and more information, the sources added.

According to news agency ANI, Choksi left his home Monday evening to go for dinner at a restaurant in the southern part of the island. He has not been seen since. His vehicle was found later that evening but there was no sign of him, local news channels reported.

Mehul Choksi is involved in a long-running legal battle to stop his extradition to India.

He currently holds Antiguan citizenship. Last year Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that citizenship would be revoked once all of his legal options had been exhausted, the ANI report said.

Mr Browne made it clear his country – among many ‘tax havens’ in the Caribbean – will not provide “safe harbour for criminals, for those who are involved in financial crimes”.

“Choksi’s citizenship was processed, he got through. We do have recourse, the reality is his citizenship will be revoked and he will be deported to India,” the Antigua Observer reported Mr Browne as saying.

