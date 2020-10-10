National

Fugitive Sharpshooter Who Shot Rakesh Roshan Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
A notorious criminal and sharpshooter, who was involved in many murder cases including an attack on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan, has been arrested by Maharashtra police in Thane nearly three months after he jumped parole.

Police said the accused, a 52-year old Sunil V Gaikwad, was arrested from Parsik Circle area in Kalwa around 9pm on Friday.

“We had received a tip-off that Gaikwad is coming to Parsik Circle area. Accordingly, we laid a trap and caught him,” senior inspector of Central Crime Unit Anil Honrao said.

He added that there are a total of 11 cases of murder and attempted murder charges against registered him.

“One of these includes attempt on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan’s life in 2000,” he said.

Rakesh Roshan was shot by assailants outside his Santa Cruz office in the western suburbs of Mumbai in January 2000. Six rounds were fired, out of which two hit Roshan.

According to Honrao, Gaikwad had been sentenced to life in a murder case and was lodged at Nashik Central jail. He however came out on a 28-day parole on June 26 this year. He was expected to return to jail after completion of the parole period but he did not and was in hiding.

Gaikwad was associated with the notorious gangs of Ali Budesh and Subhash Singh Thakur and was active during 1999 and 2000. They were involved in several crimes.

