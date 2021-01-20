Full-Fledged Election Campaign from Jan 31: Lurin

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) will form 23,392 booths in a single day on January 30. The booths will be formed in order to start the full-fledged campaign for the upcoming election.

Addressing a press conference, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “We will start full-fledged campaigning for the election once we form 27,992 booth committees. The campaigning will be started from January 31. At present, 4600 booths have been formed.”

He further stated that the formation of the booth committee will be completed by January 30 and from January 31, the work of the party will be more dynamic adding that the convener of the party will be appointed thereafter.

The president further stated that the family coordinator will be appointed by February 7. Former Advocate General Kamal Nayan Choudhury will be appointed as the Vice-President of the executive.

He also informed that the planning and management committee will also be formed soon and Dr. Krishnagopal Bhattacharjee will be appointed as the Chief Adviser of the committee.

Further, slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that providing land patta to 1lakh people is a political motive. “It is the mandal who can provide land patta to the people but involving the Prime Minister in the process is a sheer political move of the BJP government,” said Gogoi.

The AJP further stated that the party will observe a sit-in-demonstration statewide on January 21. The party will also protest in front of the Jagiroad paper mill against the state government who failed to fulfill the promise mentioned in the election manifesto to revive the paper mill.