Fundamentals of Indian Economy Strong: Modi

At a time, when oppositions are criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for the slowdown of the Indian Economy, the Prime Minister on Thursday said that the fundamentals of the Indian economy were strong. Addressing a debate in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi also said that the Indian economy had inherent capability for higher growth rates.

The PM further said that there was no reason for being despondent and aspirational targets were needed to move ahead to double the size of the economy to $5 trillion.

“There is no question of thinking small. Pessimism and gloom do not help us. We talk about a $5-trillion economy. Yes the aim is ambitious, but we have to think big and think ahead,” PM Modi said. He also assured the house that his government is focusing on infrastructure development, small businesses, textiles, startups, and tourism.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/DtQdoa50M7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020

On the other hand, Modi said that he had opposed GST, when he was the CM of Gujarat as he had wanted concerns of manufacturing-states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra to be addressed before rolling out of tax regime. He said that these concerns were addressed when his government came to power in the Centre.