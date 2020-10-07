Future Job Exam Of Assam By Universities

Assam Government in a bid to do away with regular scams in the state recruitment exams has roped in five public universities of Assam to hold future exams. The decision to conduct the exams through universities was taken during the meeting held on the instructions of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on October 5.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Tuesday informed the state government will be conducting all government job recruitment examinations through select universities, namely Gauhati University, Tezpur University, Assam University, Dibrugarh University, and Cotton University.

The Chief Secretary on Wednesday released the list of recruitment examinations which are to be held in select universities as informed yesterday in the wake of the recent SI exam scandal.

According to a official notification issued today – Police, Home Guards, Prisons, P&RD and Labour Deptts exams will be held in Dibrugarh University; Industries & Commerce, Skill Development, Transport, Excise, Forest & Environment Deptts will be held in Gauhati University; Social Welfare and Soil Conservation Deptts in Assam University; Irrigation Deptt in Tezpur University.

It may be mentioned that previously a number of scams came to light which were held by private agencies including the P&RD scam where relatives of leaders connected to the ruling BJP party were selected for jobs in the department as well as anomalies which were reported in the forest recruitment exams held earlier.

The SI exam scam is the most recent one to have created headlines in the state, raising questions on private agencies conducting these exams. Universities on the other hand have been successfully holding exams since long with no scams reported till date.