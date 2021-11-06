Gang Of 6 Youths Thrash 2 Traffic Police In Panbazar

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Youth Gang Beats Police

A group of notorious youth reportedly attacked the traffic police of the Panbazar area in Guwahati on Saturday.

As per sources, the gang of 6 youths who attacked Panbazar traffic police has been arrested on the basis of a police FIR on Saturday.

According to sources, the traffic police of Panbazar asked one of the 6 arrested youths to stop after he was found riding a bike at a very high speed at night.

Related News

Bokakhat: 16 Arrested After Father Lodge Complaint On…

Assam Logs 239 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

At least 91 Killed After Fuel Tanker Blast In Sierra Leone

Sameer Wankhede To Assist Aryan Khan Case, Not Removed…

The youth came with his accomplice and thrashed two of the traffic police on duty.

The two beaten traffic police are identified as Ritupan Saikia, Panbazar Traffic Police and Utpal Gohain, Latasil Traffic Police.

One of the youths who beat the two traffic police is the son of a policeman from Panbazar police station in Guwahati.

The arrested youths are currently under interrogation at Panbazar police station.

Also Read: Assam: College Girl Allegedly Gangraped In Dibrugarh, 1 Held

You might also like
Assam

Assam’s Priyanka Das Selected For Homeward Bound 2020

Assam

Air Pollution Soars In Guwahati Post Diwali

Assam

Cotton University Students’ Stages Protest Against Uniforms

National

Grenade attack in Kashmir injures at least 10

Assam

PM to inaugurate several projects in Manipur today

Assam

COVID Assam: 3,571 New Cases, 44 Deaths