The Baksa police detained as many as seven dacoits from Barama area on Saturday night. They were allegedly involved in several carjacking and robbery incidents in the area.

The detainees were identified as Golap Ali, Sultan Al, Mirajul Ali, Kutub Ali, Khairul Ali, Nazrul Ali and Sunanda Barman. Police seized a huge number of sharp weapons from them.

Meanwhile, registering a case the police have initiated an investigation.