Ganga Prasad Sworn In As Governor Of Manipur

Governor designate of Manipur Ganga Prasad Chaurasia was sworn in as the Governor of Manipur during a swearing in ceremony at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Thursday.

Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar of the High Court of Manipur administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ganga Prasad at around 12.30pm.

The Governor of Sikkim will take additional charge of the Manipur Governor, in addition to his own duties during the absence of the state Governor Dr Najma Heptulla who is presently on leave for few days.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Deputy Speaker K Robindro Singh, Ministers Th Biswajit (Works), S Rajen (Education), Th Satyabarta (Consumer affairs food and public distribution) and ,O Lukhoi (Agriculture),Vungzagin Valte (Tribal affairs and Hills), Chairman K Leishiyo of Hill Areas Committee, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, DGP Manipur LM Kkaute, government officials and senior citizens were present during the swearing in ceremony.

After the swearing-in-ceremony the Governor also inspected guard of honour. Later the new Governor who had once visited the state during annual Sangai festival of the state, also visited the historic Indian National Army memorial at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

