GATE 2021: Registration Portal To Reopen Tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will reopen the GATE 2021 registration portal on Wednesday. Earlier, the authorities had extended the GATE 2021 application deadline to October 14.

Candidates will be able to edit their GATE 2021 application form and choose the examination city at gate.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can also edit their paper choices and category by paying an additional fee of Rs 500 for each change.

“From 28.10.2020 to 13.11.2020, change the choice of examination city is free for successfully registered candidates,” an official statement said.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce, and Science scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The admit cards will be made available from January 8, 2021.