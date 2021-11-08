Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea Of 11 Teachers In Fake TET Certificate Case

In a major development in the job scam case of Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) teachers producing forged certificates, Gauhati High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the eleven arrested teachers. Gauhati High Court judge Ajit Borthakur rejected the bails of these teachers.

Earlier last month, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police arrested at least 36 teachers who secured jobs on the basis of producing fake certificates.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed CID Assam to register a case after receiving a complaint in the case. The complaint received by the Chief Minister had said that the teachers had submitted fake TET certificates to the Director of Education, Kokrajhar to get a job across Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Cases have been registered against these teachers under Sections 120 (B) (Criminal Conspiracy) 420 (Cheating), 467 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for Fraud), and 471 IPC (Submission of Forged Documents).

A statement issued by the police department said that the matter was investigated after the chief minister’s direction and the allegation was found to be true. Thereafter, a Special Investigation Team of CID was constituted to look into the matter.

It may be recalled that a TET certificate is mandatory for the appointment of teachers in government schools.

As per the Assam police statement, investigations conducted so far have revealed that fake TET certificates were submitted, such as the accused showed merit despite failing the examination, in some cases, fake roll number was used to produce fake certificates, and in some other cases, the roll numbers of successful candidates were misused by failed candidates.