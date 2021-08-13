Gauhati HC To Withdraw All Interim Court Guidelines From 31st August

Gauhati High Court has issued an important decision on the interim court guidelines on Friday, August 13.

The Gauhati High Court has decided to withdraw all the interim guidelines on court from August 31.

According to sources, the guidelines will be applicable to the lower courts only.

The decision has been taken in view of the improving covid-19 environment in the state in the present time.

Interim stay of the high court will come into effect from August 23.

Earlier the period of stay on courts was extended due to the covid-19 situation in Assam.

The orders were pronounced by the Gauhati High Court on 10 April.

