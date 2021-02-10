Gaurav Gogoi Interacts With BG Colony Residents, Stays Overnight

Ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday evening visited B G Colony in Bamunimaidam to build sustainable relationships with the public.

Gogoi exchanged views with the resident, also he spent the night at the colony’s resident Birbal Basfar’s.

The MP said, “This step is to build a relationship with state citizens and to know the hopes and aspirations of the public.”

Gogoi further added that he will travel to every corner of the state.

Moreover, Gogoi said that “If they formed the government then they will seek a report card from the public every month.”

However, Gogoi criticised the BJP led government for not paying attention to issues like youth addiction over drugs. He stated that government can detain CAA activists from their homes, but not in the case of drugs. “The new generation has to be guided through the physical activities and sports” he added.