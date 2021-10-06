Ghaziabad Police Tightens Checking As Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Heads To Lakhimpur

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday morning landed in Delhi and set out for Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh by road straight from the airport, sources close to him gave this information to media sources.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was kept in detention at the PAC compound in Sitapur on Monday morning and later on Tuesday was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police. She was on her way to meet the families of farmers killed in Sunday’s violence when she was stopped.

Sources said that Congress Leader Sachin Pilot, who arrived on a flight from Jaipur to Delhi, will also try to visit Lakhimpur to meet the grieving families.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Police launched a special checking drive upon getting information about Pilot’s intended visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh, who is on duty at Ghazipur border, said to PTI, “every vehicle is being checked. The Ghaziabad administration will not permit Pilot to go Lakhimpur as his presence may cause law and order problems there.”

Four of the eight dead in Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The four others included two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, reported PTI.

As per the report from PTI, while the first three were allegedly lynched by agitating farmers, the scribe, according to his father, died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering news of farmers’ protest against Maurya’s visit to Ajay Mishra’s native place.

The UP Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son but no arrest has been made.

