GHC Rejects Bail Plea of Rakesh Paul

By Pratidin Bureau
Rakesh Paul
The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Rakesh Paul once again, the prime accused in the cash-for-job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan rejected the prayer for bail on the strength of the evidence and the gravity of the case, informed Additional Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panesar, the investigating officer of the first case registered against Paul which also led to the arrest of the former APSC chairman.

The bail was sought in connection with a case registered with Bhangagarh police station, which relates to irregularities in appointment in the Agriculture department.

Paul was arrested by Dibrugarh Police in 2016 for providing jobs in lieu of illegal gratification and continues to remain in jail. This is the sixth time that the court rejected the bail plea of Paul.

