Top StoriesRegional

Ghy: 9600 Prohibited Cough Syrup Bottles Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: CID Assam
64

The Assam CID on Thursday afternoon seized 9600 bottles of prohibited cough syrup.

Acting on a tip off, a team of CID officials intercepted a Mini truck in Beharbari area under Basista PS, Guwahati at around 12:45 pm loaded with 20 number of cartons of prohibited cough syrup (brand name “ESKUF”) containing 160 number of bottles per carton, an official release stated. The  estimated market value of the seized consignment of prohibited cough syrup is  Rs. 30 lakhs(approx).

In this connection 4(four) persons have been detained for further interrogation and necessary legal action. The suspects are Jayanta Kumar Rajbongshi (42), Anath Bondhu Bhattacharjee (34), Debajyoti Das(29), and Raju Kangkha Banik (32).

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Assam Detects 150 New COVID Cases, No Death

Nepal, China To Give Out Revised Height Of Mt.Everest

Centre Releases CAA Rules For Application Procedure

In the same operation, on being led by the above picked up persons the said team of CID recovered and seized another 40 no. of Cartons containing the same prohibited cough syrup from one of the rooms of a kutchha house  located at Kali Mandir Path, Beharbari under Basista Police Station, Guwahati, the release stated.

You might also like
National

Serum-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine gets DCGI nod for human trials

Regional

Committed to protect rights of indigenous people: CM

Sports

COVID-19: Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan On Ventilator Support

Regional

Upamanyu Hazarika, Junmoni Devi file nominations

Regional

Illegal immigrants | NSCN- GPRN threatens Govt.

Sports

Hima Das Wins Gold

Comments
Loading...