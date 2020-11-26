Ghy: 9600 Prohibited Cough Syrup Bottles Seized

The Assam CID on Thursday afternoon seized 9600 bottles of prohibited cough syrup.

Acting on a tip off, a team of CID officials intercepted a Mini truck in Beharbari area under Basista PS, Guwahati at around 12:45 pm loaded with 20 number of cartons of prohibited cough syrup (brand name “ESKUF”) containing 160 number of bottles per carton, an official release stated. The estimated market value of the seized consignment of prohibited cough syrup is Rs. 30 lakhs(approx).

In this connection 4(four) persons have been detained for further interrogation and necessary legal action. The suspects are Jayanta Kumar Rajbongshi (42), Anath Bondhu Bhattacharjee (34), Debajyoti Das(29), and Raju Kangkha Banik (32).

In the same operation, on being led by the above picked up persons the said team of CID recovered and seized another 40 no. of Cartons containing the same prohibited cough syrup from one of the rooms of a kutchha house located at Kali Mandir Path, Beharbari under Basista Police Station, Guwahati, the release stated.