Ghy: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bamunimaidan Daily Market

A fire broke out in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan at Sunday midnight.

The fire incident took place at Railway Colony’s Daily Market in Bamunimaidan at 1 am.

As per initial reports, over 100 vegetables, groceries, and clothes shops were gutted in the fire.

Details of more damages and investigation are awaited.