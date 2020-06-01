Ghy-North Ghy Ferry service resumes

Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati have resumed from Monday. Regular ferry services will start from Rajadwar, Madhyam Khanda, and Mazgaon ghats.

In view of rising water level of the Brahmaputra, ferry service between Guwahati and North Guwahati has been suspended till May 31 evening.

An order issued by additional district magistrate and chief executive officer (CEO) of district disaster management authority of Kamrup (Metro) on Thursday stated that the water level of the Brahmaputra in Kamrup (Metro) is rising and forecasted to rise over danger level in 2-3 days. According to the order plying of ferry service in such situation may cause untoward incidents which may lead to threat to the lives and properties of the public in general.

“Therefore, in view of safety and security of the public in general, the plying of all kind of boats/Ferry Services in the Kamrup Metropolitan District is suspended w.e.f. from 28th May, 2020 evening till 31st May, 2020 evening subject to the recession of the water level in order to avoid untoward incident,” the order said.