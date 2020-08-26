Ghy-North Ghy Ropeway Closed due to Technical Error

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
233

The Guwahati-North Guwahati ropeway which was inaugurated with much enthusiasm on August 24 by Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Siddhartha Bhattacharya has been closed for an indefinite time due to technical error.

According to reports, the service has been closed due to insufficient electricity. However, the company named Samir Damodar Ropeway Company is trying to resume the service by repairing the service.

The ropeway which was inaugurated on August 24 witnessed huge footfall and on August 25 700 passengers have travelled to and fro from Guwahati and North Guwahati.

