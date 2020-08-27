Ghy: Ropeway Ops To Remain Suspended

The Guwahtai ropeway services will be suspended for four more days, the Guwahati Metroppolitan Devlopment Authority informed today.

Within two days of the official launch of the Guwahati ropeway, operations were suspended on Wednesday due to technical glitches. The GMDA reported the ropeway motor is under repair. The motor is said to be of worth few lakh rupees.

Experts have been called in from Kolkata to repair the ropeway motor following which welding related work will be carried out.

The ropeway, which connects Guwahati and North Guwahati, was formally launched on Monday.