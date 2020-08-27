Top StoriesRegional

Ghy: Ropeway Ops To Remain Suspended

By Pratidin Bureau
3

The Guwahtai ropeway services will be suspended for four more days, the Guwahati Metroppolitan Devlopment Authority informed today.

Within two days of the official launch of the Guwahati ropeway, operations were suspended on Wednesday due to technical glitches. The GMDA reported the ropeway motor is under repair. The motor is said to be of worth few lakh rupees.

Experts have been called in from Kolkata to repair the ropeway motor following which welding related work will be carried out.

Related News

Hyderabad: Covid + Prisoners Escape From Hospital

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar Tests Covid+ve

Mahesh Manjrekar Receives Extortion Call

Christchurch Mosque Shooter Jailed Until Death

The ropeway, which connects Guwahati and North Guwahati, was formally launched on Monday.

You might also like
National

CBI To Deploy Officers In SC

Top Stories

Assam BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Regional

Child Labours Rescued in Nagaon

National

Centre to Announce New Industrial Policy

National

Drunk driver runs over pedestrians in Bengaluru, 7 injured

Regional

Kamrup District Administration orders separate probes for prisoner deaths

Comments
Loading...