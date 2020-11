A major fire broke out at a sports shop in Guwahati’s Ulubari area.

The shop named ‘Sports India’ at Dr.B.Baruah Road was gutted due to a short circuit.

Damages of worth lakh rupees have been reported.

Dr.B.Borooah Road is the city’s hub for sports equipment and related supplies.

Teams of SDRF and fire brigade along with police officials are present at the incident site.