Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand, Alert Issued

A glacier burst incident took place on Friday night in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat confirming the news on Twitter said, that a glacier burst was reported in Sumna, Niti Valley. An alert has been issued in this regard.

The Chief Minister said he is in constant touch with the district administration and BRO and is monitoring the situation

“The district administration has been instructed to get complete information about the incident. In NTPC and other projects, orders have been given to stop work at night so that no untoward incident occurs,” he tweeted in Hindi.

CM Rawat also noted that Home Minister Amit Shah took immediate notice of the information on the glacier burst and has assured full help to the state government, besides instructing the ITBP to be vigilant.

In February, a glacier burst incident had taken place at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood where over 50 bodies were recovered and hundreds were declared missing.