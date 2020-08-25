Top StoriesNational

Global Arrest Warrant Issued For Nirav Modi’s Wife: Interpol

By Pratidin Bureau
56

The Interpol has issued a warrant – Red Corner Notice, or a global arrest, against Ami Modi in money laundering cases registered in India.

Ami is the wife of diamond merchant Nirav Modi who is also fraud-accused.

Investigative agencies are unsure of her current location, an NDTV report stated, and added, “Ami Modi was last seen in the United States in 2019”.

Related News

Northeast United FC Gets New Head Coach

Assam: AFSPA Extended By Six Months

Pakistani Hackers Target MoS Reddy’s Personal Website

NIA Files Charge Sheet In Pulwama Terror Attack

“In February last year the Enforcement Directorate had named Ami Modi in a supplementary charge sheet for being the alleged beneficiary in the $30 million purchase of two apartments in New York City,” it further said.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi has been jailed in the United Kingdom’s Wandsworth Prison since last year, where he is fighting extradition to India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that funds worth Rs. 6,498.20 crore were transferred by Nirav Modi.

You might also like
Top Stories

Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As New Gujarat Governor

Regional

Congress leader Mukul Sarma no more

Regional

Drunk person attacks woman in Kampur

Regional

No Impact of Protests in BJP: Rameswar Teli

Environment

Manipur: Man Re-plants A Forest By Himself

Regional

Most successful edition – BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2018 ends

Comments
Loading...