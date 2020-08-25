Global Arrest Warrant Issued For Nirav Modi’s Wife: Interpol

The Interpol has issued a warrant – Red Corner Notice, or a global arrest, against Ami Modi in money laundering cases registered in India.

Ami is the wife of diamond merchant Nirav Modi who is also fraud-accused.

Investigative agencies are unsure of her current location, an NDTV report stated, and added, “Ami Modi was last seen in the United States in 2019”.

“In February last year the Enforcement Directorate had named Ami Modi in a supplementary charge sheet for being the alleged beneficiary in the $30 million purchase of two apartments in New York City,” it further said.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi has been jailed in the United Kingdom’s Wandsworth Prison since last year, where he is fighting extradition to India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that funds worth Rs. 6,498.20 crore were transferred by Nirav Modi.