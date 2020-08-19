GMC Conducts Eviction Drive Against Pavement Encroachers

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) enforcement team on Wednesday conducted an eviction drive against the pavement encroachers and other illegal shops.

The massive eviction drive was led by GMC Commissioner Devalyoti Hazarika from morning 5 am up to 9 am at Tarun Ram Phukan Road, TRP Road, and Kedar Road.

Approximately 500 kilogrammes vegetables were seized and temporary sheds were demolished during the eviction drive. Additionally, instead of discarding the vegetables, the seized food items were distributed to social organizations like Snehalaya at KM Road, Indian Council For Child Welfare, Ambari, Association for Social Health India, Assam State Branch and Ambikagiri Memorial Trust Society.