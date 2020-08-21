GMC Issuing Workshop Licence Disturbs Residents

GMC has, as per sources, started issuing licenses for workshop and fabrication unit in the residential areas of Guwahati.

Although there is no provision or by-law to issue such licences in the residential areas, the GMC has triggered resentment among the residents of such residential areas.

A case in point would be the instance of GMC reportedly issuing license for a workshop at by-lane number 9 (west) of RGB Road. The incident has disturbed the residents of the area. Moreover, although memorandums have been submitted in this regard in January and June 2020 requesting the intervention of the Commissioner of GMC, no concrete action has allegedly been taken so far.

It has been accused that although officials visited the site after the submission of the memorandums, instead of taking any action, the owner of the workshop was allowed to increase its capacity.