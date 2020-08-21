GMC Issuing Workshop Licence Disturbs Residents

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
1

GMC has, as per sources, started issuing licenses for workshop and fabrication unit in the residential areas of Guwahati.

Although there is no provision or by-law to issue such licences in the residential areas, the GMC has triggered resentment among the residents of such residential areas.

A case in point would be the instance of GMC reportedly issuing license for a workshop at by-lane number 9 (west) of RGB Road. The incident has disturbed the residents of the area. Moreover, although memorandums have been submitted in this regard in January and June 2020 requesting the intervention of the Commissioner of GMC, no concrete action has allegedly been taken so far.

Related News

Assam: Teachers’ Body Opposes Decision To Reopen…

“NEET-JEE Will Not Be Postponed” –…

AAMSU Burns Pak Flag Over its Nuclear Attack Remark

Leopard Mauled Kid in Maligaon

It has been accused that although officials visited the site after the submission of the memorandums, instead of taking any action, the owner of the workshop was allowed to increase its capacity.

You might also like
National

Manipuri journalist released from jail

Top Stories

RTI activist Dulal Bora in govt axe cry

Regional

Barak valley in support of Citizenship Amendment Bill

Regional

Assam tea industry worst effected: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Regional

Assam Youths Forcefully Inducted Into ISIS

Regional

BJP unlikely to get Gorkha votes: RP Sarmah

Comments
Loading...