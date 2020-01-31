GMC Not to Shift Dumping Ground

After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to shift the Boragaon dumping ground to a different location, the municipal body has failed to do so even after nine months of the order.

Further, the concerned authorities informed that they have now decided not to shift the dumping site but will instead install solid waste management projects at four different locations in and around the city.

Boragaon dumping ground of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is posing a threat to the natural habitation at Deepor Beel just on the outskirts of the city.

“We have now given up the idea of creating another dumping ground, we are going to establish an integrated solid waste management project. Once it becomes operational, there will be no need for another dumping ground. So, the question of shifting of dumping site does not arise,” GMC commissioner, Debeswar Malakar told.

He added that once the project starts, garbage will no longer be dumped in Boragaon, but will be sent to the plants for treatment. The GMC has already been allotted Rs 10 crore for the project by the state government.

The district administration has identified four places to set up the integrated solid waste management project. Further, a formal allotment order was also issued which was approved by the land advisory committee around a week ago.

Currently, the GMC is awaiting the official possession of the plot to initiate the work on the project. The four sites are located in Chandrapur, Sonapur, Bashistha, and Udalbakra. However, the officials are facing resistance by the local residents at these allotted sites.