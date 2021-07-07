GMC Withdraws Parking Fees from Designated Slots

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has withdrawn the parking fees for the convenience of the citizens. People can now be able to park their vehicles without paying.

Parking a vehicle in the city roads has been a major problem for the people for which the municipal corporation has allotted designated parking places in the city which has been given in lease. Most of the time it is seen that the vehicle owners quarrel with the people employed in the parking lots for just Rs. 10-20. People don’t want to pay Rs. 10 for the vehicles parked for only 10-15 minutes.

The lists of parking slots that are made free for public use are Cotton Collegiate School road, HB Road, Dr. JC Das road, ARB road, GS Road, G.N.B road, AT Road, Dispur Super Market, HB road, AK Azad Road, Pandu Port road, R.P. road, Danish road, Beltola-Basistha Road, Express Highway, Jaswant road, Betkuchi, S.J. road, G.N.B road, R.G. Baruah Road, B.Barooah road, Manipur East road, VIP Road (Panjabari road), Patharkuchi road, Sati Joymoti Road, Md Tayabullah road, Ganeshguri flyover, Ulubari flyover, Bhangagarh flyover, Basement parking, and Sixmile flyover.

The decision has been taken by the GMC till the settlement of fresh tender for the Financial Year 2021-22 or till they clear the dues, whichever is earlier. The GMC authority said that the lessees have failed to deposit the amounts to the corporation for which they will come out with fresh tenders.

“It is very unfortunate that the lessees have not been able to clear the dues of the parking slots although they collect the money regularly. The citizens pay for their parking but the lessees failed to deposit the amounts for which we have decided to withdraw the parking fees,” said an official source of GMC.

While asked whether the withdrawal of parking fees is temporary or permanent, the source said that it has not yet been decided. “Parking fees is necessary for revenue but if the lessees won’t make the payment at the time to GMC, it becomes difficult for us to maintain,” the source said.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued a fixed parking rate for GMC parking across Guwahati last year. The parking rate for two-wheelers has been fixed at Rs 5 for two hours. After the two hours, Rs 5 will be charged for every subsequent hour. For three and four-wheelers, and trucks, the rule will be the same however, the amount changes to Rs 10 and Rs 20, respectively.





