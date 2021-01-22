GMC Workers’ Demand Regularization of Jobs

The contractual workers of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) have staged a sit-in-demonstration programme on Friday against the corporation to meet various demands. Guwahati will be in a dilapidated condition today as the workers’ will not do any cleaning work in the city.

The workers’ will also stage serial protests from January 27 under the aegis of five organizations. During the course of the protests, only water supply will be available while the other service will become dysfunctional.

The GMC workers’ demanded to regularize the jobs of 939 workers as per the resolution taken in the general meeting of GMC in 2014.

They also demanded to release their salary in time adding that the government should provide pension to the families of the retired and dead workers’. Another demand raised by the workers is to provide pure drinking water to the citizens.

The contractual workers’ further demanded that the EPF and GPF which have been deducted from the employees should be reimbursed in their accounts.

They further demanded promotion based on qualification and age and make arrangements for the payment of Municipal Employees’ Pension as a grant by the State Government.