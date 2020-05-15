Top StoriesRegional

GMCH No More a Containment Zone

By Pratidin Bureau
93

The Kamrup (Metro) District administration on Friday removed containment zone tag from hostel no 5 of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

In view of the receipt of Negative Result of COVID-19 Test in respect of all the inmates and officials of the Hostel No. 1 and 5 of Guwahati Medical College and in the interest of smooth functioning of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treating the COVID-19 patients, the hostels and surrounding areas as CONTAINMENT ZONE is hereby withdrawn, District administration’s order said.

All restrictions imposed in connection with CONTAINMENT ZONE are withdrawn accordingly, the order stated.

You might also like
Business

2019 Tata Nexon Kraz launched at Rs 7.58 lakh

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker In T20 International

National

Robert Vadra to contest election!

National

Former PM Manmohan Singh Discharged from Hospital

Top Stories

ASSAM: Liquor shops to remain closed until new MRP registered

Business

Record tea production in Assam but all worried

Comments
Loading...