GMCH No More a Containment Zone

The Kamrup (Metro) District administration on Friday removed containment zone tag from hostel no 5 of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

In view of the receipt of Negative Result of COVID-19 Test in respect of all the inmates and officials of the Hostel No. 1 and 5 of Guwahati Medical College and in the interest of smooth functioning of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treating the COVID-19 patients, the hostels and surrounding areas as CONTAINMENT ZONE is hereby withdrawn, District administration’s order said.

All restrictions imposed in connection with CONTAINMENT ZONE are withdrawn accordingly, the order stated.